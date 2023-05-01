Kyle Tucker and Thairo Estrada are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Astros and the San Francisco Giants play at Minute Maid Park on Monday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Astros vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Luis Garcia Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Garcia Stats

The Astros will send Luis Garcia (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Garcia has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Apr. 25 6.0 3 0 0 7 2 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 19 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 14 5.0 6 5 5 7 2 at Twins Apr. 8 4.0 6 4 4 4 3 vs. White Sox Apr. 2 5.0 7 3 3 4 2

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has three doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 20 RBI (28 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashing .286/.395/.469 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has collected 22 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.

He's slashing .272/.394/.543 on the year.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 at Braves Apr. 23 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 at Braves Apr. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 36 hits with seven doubles, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .346/.393/.529 so far this season.

Estrada has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with three doubles and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Apr. 29 4-for-5 0 0 3 6 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

