After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has three doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .298.
  • Smith has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 23.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has driven in a run in six games this year (46.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in nine of 13 games (69.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Woodford gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 5.47 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
