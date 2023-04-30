Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has three doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .298.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 23.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has driven in a run in six games this year (46.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in nine of 13 games (69.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Woodford gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.47 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
