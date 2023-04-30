After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has three doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .298.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 23.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has driven in a run in six games this year (46.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine of 13 games (69.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings