Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .232 with seven doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Betts has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this year (26.9%), Betts has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 games this season (53.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Woodford (1-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .323 batting average against him.
