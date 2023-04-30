The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .232 with seven doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Betts has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year (26.9%), Betts has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 games this season (53.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings