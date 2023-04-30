The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.306 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has five doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .221.

In 53.8% of his 26 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in only one game this season.

In 19.2% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5%.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings