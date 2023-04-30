Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.306 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has five doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .221.
- In 53.8% of his 26 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In 19.2% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5%.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woodford gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.47 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.