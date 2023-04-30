The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.306 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has five doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .221.
  • In 53.8% of his 26 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • In 19.2% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5%.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Woodford gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 5.47 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
