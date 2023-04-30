Max Muncy and his .537 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals and Jake Woodford on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has 19 hits and an OBP of .430, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 97th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 24 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.

He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 24), and 11.2% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has had an RBI in 10 games this season (41.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 13 games this year (54.2%), including four multi-run games (16.7%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (45.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

