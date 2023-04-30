Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy and his .537 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals and Jake Woodford on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has 19 hits and an OBP of .430, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 97th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 24 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
- He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 24), and 11.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has had an RBI in 10 games this season (41.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (54.2%), including four multi-run games (16.7%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (45.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Woodford (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.47 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
