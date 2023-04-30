Max Muncy and his .537 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals and Jake Woodford on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has 19 hits and an OBP of .430, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 97th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
  • Muncy has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 24 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
  • He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 24), and 11.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Muncy has had an RBI in 10 games this season (41.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 13 games this year (54.2%), including four multi-run games (16.7%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (45.5%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).
  • The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Woodford (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 5.47 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
