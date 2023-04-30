Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jason Heyward (.346 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .224 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 38.1% of his 21 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (14.3%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (19.0%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (38.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.38 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Woodford (1-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.47 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.47 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .323 to opposing hitters.
