On Sunday, Jason Heyward (.346 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .224 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 38.1% of his 21 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (14.3%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (19.0%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (38.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings