James Outman -- with an on-base percentage of .310 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .290.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Outman has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this season (32.1%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (17.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season (11 of 28), with two or more runs four times (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings