James Outman -- with an on-base percentage of .310 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .290.
  • He ranks 38th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
  • Outman has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.1% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In nine games this season (32.1%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (17.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season (11 of 28), with two or more runs four times (14.3%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
  • The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Woodford (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.47 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .323 against him.
