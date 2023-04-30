James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
James Outman -- with an on-base percentage of .310 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .290.
- He ranks 38th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Outman has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this season (32.1%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (17.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season (11 of 28), with two or more runs four times (14.3%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (28.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woodford (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.47 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .323 against him.
