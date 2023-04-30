On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (batting .237 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .468, fueled by 10 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

In 64.3% of his games this season (18 of 28), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (35.7%) he recorded at least two.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.7%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Freeman has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 57.1% of his games this season (16 of 28), he has scored, and in five of those games (17.9%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (64.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

