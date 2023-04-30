Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (batting .237 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .468, fueled by 10 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- In 64.3% of his games this season (18 of 28), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (35.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.7%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Freeman has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 57.1% of his games this season (16 of 28), he has scored, and in five of those games (17.9%) he has scored more than once.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (64.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.38 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woodford (1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.47, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .323 against him.
