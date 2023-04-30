Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers (14-13) will take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-17) at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, April 30. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Cardinals have +125 odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - LAD (0-3, 6.58 ERA) vs Jake Woodford - STL (1-2, 5.47 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 14 out of the 26 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 9-9 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 60% chance to win.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

