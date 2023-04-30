How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in MLB action with 47 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Los Angeles is sixth in MLB, slugging .443.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.226).
- Los Angeles scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (139 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are 16th in MLB with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- The Dodgers average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.318).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (0-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Syndergaard has three quality starts this season.
- Syndergaard enters the matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/25/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-7
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Johan Oviedo
|4/26/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-1
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Roansy Contreras
|4/27/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-2
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Mitch Keller
|4/28/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dustin May
|Jack Flaherty
|4/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Jake Woodford
|5/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Taijuan Walker
|5/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Matt Strahm
|5/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Dustin May
|Aaron Nola
|5/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Joe Musgrove
|5/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Yu Darvish
