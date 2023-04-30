James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB action with 47 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles is sixth in MLB, slugging .443.

The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.226).

Los Angeles scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (139 total, 5.1 per game).

The Dodgers are 16th in MLB with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).

The Dodgers average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.318).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (0-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Syndergaard has three quality starts this season.

Syndergaard enters the matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Pirates W 8-7 Away Noah Syndergaard Johan Oviedo 4/26/2023 Pirates L 8-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Roansy Contreras 4/27/2023 Pirates L 6-2 Away Julio Urías Mitch Keller 4/28/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Home Dustin May Jack Flaherty 4/29/2023 Cardinals W 1-0 Home Clayton Kershaw Jordan Montgomery 4/30/2023 Cardinals - Home Noah Syndergaard Jake Woodford 5/1/2023 Phillies - Home Tony Gonsolin Taijuan Walker 5/2/2023 Phillies - Home Julio Urías Matt Strahm 5/3/2023 Phillies - Home Dustin May Aaron Nola 5/5/2023 Padres - Away Clayton Kershaw Joe Musgrove 5/6/2023 Padres - Away Clayton Kershaw Yu Darvish

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.