Paul Goldschmidt will lead the St. Louis Cardinals into a matchup with Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+125). The over/under is 10 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 10 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 14 of the 26 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (53.8%).

Los Angeles has gone 9-9 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this game.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by bookmakers 28 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-11-1).

The Dodgers have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-6 7-7 2-6 13-7 13-7 2-6

