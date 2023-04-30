Dodgers vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Paul Goldschmidt will lead the St. Louis Cardinals into a matchup with Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+125). The over/under is 10 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-150
|+125
|10
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have won 14 of the 26 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (53.8%).
- Los Angeles has gone 9-9 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.
- The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this game.
- Los Angeles has had an over/under set by bookmakers 28 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-11-1).
- The Dodgers have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-6
|7-7
|2-6
|13-7
|13-7
|2-6
