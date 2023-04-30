Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (14-13) and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-17) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on April 30.

The Dodgers will look to Noah Syndergaard (0-3) against the Cardinals and Jake Woodford (1-2).

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 14 (53.8%) of those contests.

This season Los Angeles has won nine of its 18 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 60% chance to win.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 139 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.65 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Schedule