Dodgers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:42 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (14-13) and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-17) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on April 30.
The Dodgers will look to Noah Syndergaard (0-3) against the Cardinals and Jake Woodford (1-2).
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 14 (53.8%) of those contests.
- This season Los Angeles has won nine of its 18 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 60% chance to win.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 139 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers' 4.65 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 25
|@ Pirates
|W 8-7
|Noah Syndergaard vs Johan Oviedo
|April 26
|@ Pirates
|L 8-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Roansy Contreras
|April 27
|@ Pirates
|L 6-2
|Julio Urías vs Mitch Keller
|April 28
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Dustin May vs Jack Flaherty
|April 29
|Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 30
|Cardinals
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Jake Woodford
|May 1
|Phillies
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Taijuan Walker
|May 2
|Phillies
|-
|Julio Urías vs Matt Strahm
|May 3
|Phillies
|-
|Dustin May vs Aaron Nola
|May 5
|@ Padres
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Joe Musgrove
|May 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Yu Darvish
