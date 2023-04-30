The Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peralta, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .177 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Peralta has gotten a hit in nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • In 20.8% of his games this year, Peralta has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5%.
  • He has scored in four games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.38 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Woodford (1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .323 batting average against him.
