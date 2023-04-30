David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peralta, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .177 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In 20.8% of his games this year, Peralta has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5%.
- He has scored in four games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.38 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woodford (1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .323 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.