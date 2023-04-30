The Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peralta, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .177 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Peralta has gotten a hit in nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In 20.8% of his games this year, Peralta has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5%.

He has scored in four games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings