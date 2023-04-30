The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Taylor, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has five home runs and five walks while batting .145.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in seven games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Woodford (1-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.47 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .323 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.