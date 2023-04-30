Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Taylor, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has five home runs and five walks while batting .145.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in seven games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Woodford (1-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.47 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .323 against him.
