The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Taylor, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has five home runs and five walks while batting .145.

Taylor has picked up a hit in seven games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings