The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .333 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • In 83.3% of his games this season (10 of 12), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season (50.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In nine games this season (75.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Montgomery (2-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (3.81), 47th in WHIP (1.271), and 49th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.