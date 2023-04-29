Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .333 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 83.3% of his games this season (10 of 12), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (50.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine games this season (75.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (2-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (3.81), 47th in WHIP (1.271), and 49th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
