Viktor Arvidsson Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Oilers - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Viktor Arvidsson and the Los Angeles Kings are playing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Arvidsson's props? Here is some information to help you.
Viktor Arvidsson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Arvidsson Season Stats Insights
- In 77 games this season, Arvidsson has averaged 17:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.
- In Arvidsson's 77 games played this season he's scored in 23 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Arvidsson has a point in 41 of 77 games this season, with multiple points in 17 of them.
- In 27 of 77 games this season, Arvidsson has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability that Arvidsson goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Arvidsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.
Arvidsson Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|77
|Games
|20
|59
|Points
|14
|26
|Goals
|4
|33
|Assists
|10
