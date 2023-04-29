Viktor Arvidsson and the Los Angeles Kings are playing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Arvidsson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Viktor Arvidsson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Arvidsson Season Stats Insights

In 77 games this season, Arvidsson has averaged 17:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In Arvidsson's 77 games played this season he's scored in 23 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Arvidsson has a point in 41 of 77 games this season, with multiple points in 17 of them.

In 27 of 77 games this season, Arvidsson has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Arvidsson goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Arvidsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Arvidsson Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 77 Games 20 59 Points 14 26 Goals 4 33 Assists 10

