Trevor Moore will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Looking to bet on Moore's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Trevor Moore vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 59 games this season, Moore has averaged 16:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Moore has scored a goal in nine of 59 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 25 of 59 games this season, Moore has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Moore has an assist in 19 of 59 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Moore goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Moore has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Moore Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 59 Games 19 29 Points 16 10 Goals 8 19 Assists 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.