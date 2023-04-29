Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trayce Thompson, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is hitting .171 with four home runs and six walks.
- In five of 18 games this year, Thompson has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in two of 18 games played this season, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
- Thompson has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 18 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (3.81), 47th in WHIP (1.271), and 49th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
