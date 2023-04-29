The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trayce Thompson, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is hitting .171 with four home runs and six walks.
  • In five of 18 games this year, Thompson has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in two of 18 games played this season, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Thompson has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 18 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (3.81), 47th in WHIP (1.271), and 49th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
