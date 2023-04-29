The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trayce Thompson, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is hitting .171 with four home runs and six walks.

In five of 18 games this year, Thompson has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in two of 18 games played this season, and in 8.3% of his plate appearances.

Thompson has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 18 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

