Phillip Danault will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers face off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Does a bet on Danault intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Phillip Danault vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Danault has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 18:19 on the ice per game.

In Danault's 82 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Danault has a point in 44 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 11 times.

Danault has an assist in 30 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Danault has an implied probability of 53.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Danault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Danault Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 82 Games 20 54 Points 14 18 Goals 5 36 Assists 9

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.