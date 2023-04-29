The Edmonton Oilers go on the road to square off with the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 29, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Oilers are ahead in the series 3-2. Oddsmakers list the Kings as the underdog in this decisive matchup, giving them +145 moneyline odds against the Oilers (-170).

Oilers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-170) Kings (+145) -

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have won 39 of their 65 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.0%).

Edmonton has a record of 23-11 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter (67.6% win percentage).

The Oilers have a 63.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 19, or 43.2%, of the 44 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 4-8 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Kings.

Oilers vs. Kings Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 274 (10th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Oilers Advanced Stats

Edmonton went over once in its past 10 contests.

In the past 10 games, the Oilers have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Oilers rank first in the league with 325 total goals this season, averaging 4.0 per game.

The Oilers are ranked 17th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game).

The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +69.

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles has hit the over one time over its past 10 games.

Over the last 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are averaging 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.1 goals.

The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (274 goals, 3.3 per game) in the league.

The Kings have allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.

Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +20.

