Kings vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings face off on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Oilers are ahead in the series 3-2. The Kings have +145 moneyline odds against the favored Oilers (-170).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top.
Kings vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Kings 4, Oilers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (+145)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.9
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.2)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings have earned a record of 12-11-23 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 47-25-10.
- Los Angeles has earned 42 points (17-6-8) in its 31 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Kings recorded only one goal in 10 games and have gone 1-6-3 (five points).
- Los Angeles has 11 points (4-9-3) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Kings have scored three or more goals in 57 games, earning 93 points from those contests.
- Los Angeles has scored a single power-play goal in 30 games this season and has recorded 33 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 36-19-5 (77 points).
- The Kings' opponents have had more shots in 21 games. The Kings went 9-7-5 in those matchups (23 points).
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|1st
|3.96
|Goals Scored
|3.34
|10th
|17th
|3.12
|Goals Allowed
|3.1
|16th
|6th
|33.6
|Shots
|32.4
|11th
|18th
|31.4
|Shots Allowed
|27.9
|4th
|1st
|32.7%
|Power Play %
|25.3%
|4th
|20th
|77%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.8%
|24th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Kings vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.