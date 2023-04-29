Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings face off on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Oilers are ahead in the series 3-2. The Kings have +145 moneyline odds against the favored Oilers (-170).

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top.

Kings vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Kings 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (+145)

Kings (+145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.9

6.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.2)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have earned a record of 12-11-23 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 47-25-10.

Los Angeles has earned 42 points (17-6-8) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kings recorded only one goal in 10 games and have gone 1-6-3 (five points).

Los Angeles has 11 points (4-9-3) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Kings have scored three or more goals in 57 games, earning 93 points from those contests.

Los Angeles has scored a single power-play goal in 30 games this season and has recorded 33 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 36-19-5 (77 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in 21 games. The Kings went 9-7-5 in those matchups (23 points).

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 6th 33.6 Shots 32.4 11th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 25.3% 4th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 24th

Kings vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

