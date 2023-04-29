The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 227.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 227.5 combined points in 40 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Denver's contests this year is 228.3, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Denver has won 39 of its 51 games, or 76.5%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has played 41 games this season that ended with a point total over 227.5 points.

Phoenix has a 225.2-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Phoenix has compiled a 43-38-0 record against the spread.

The Suns have won in eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Phoenix has won four of its 15 games, or 26.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9 Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have gone over the total five times.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 25 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 20 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The Nuggets put up just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).

Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

The Suns have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.

This year, Phoenix is 22-19-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-19-0 ATS (.512).

The Suns score an average of 113.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 28-24 38-44 Suns 43-38 10-9 42-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 38-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-11 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 36-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-19 40-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-14

