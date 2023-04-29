Mookie Betts -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .233 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

In seven games this season (28.0%), Betts has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 games this year (56.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

