Mookie Betts -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is hitting .233 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • In seven games this season (28.0%), Betts has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 14 games this year (56.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 14
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 45th, 1.271 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 49th.
