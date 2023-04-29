Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mookie Betts -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Cardinals.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .233 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In seven games this season (28.0%), Betts has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 games this year (56.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 45th, 1.271 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 49th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.