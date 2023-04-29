The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas and his .394 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has four doubles, a triple and 16 walks while hitting .217.
  • He ranks 152nd in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 168th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • In 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%) Vargas has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 0% of his plate appearances.
  • Vargas has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • The Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 45th, 1.271 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 49th.
