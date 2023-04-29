Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas and his .394 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has four doubles, a triple and 16 walks while hitting .217.
- He ranks 152nd in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 168th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%) Vargas has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 0% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 45th, 1.271 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 49th.
