The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas and his .394 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has four doubles, a triple and 16 walks while hitting .217.

He ranks 152nd in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 168th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%) Vargas has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 0% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings