On Saturday, Max Muncy (.889 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has 18 hits and an OBP of .424, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

He ranks 90th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and first in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

In 12 of 23 games this year (52.2%) Muncy has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (26.1%).

He has homered in 34.8% of his games this year, and 12.2% of his plate appearances.

Muncy has had at least one RBI in 43.5% of his games this season (10 of 23), with more than one RBI four times (17.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (45.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings