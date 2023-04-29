Player prop bet odds for Connor McDavid, Anze Kopitar and others are available when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Kings vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Kopitar has scored 28 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 46 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Los Angeles offense with 74 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.1 shots per game, shooting 16.6%.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Apr. 25 0 1 1 1 vs. Oilers Apr. 23 1 0 1 2 vs. Oilers Apr. 21 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Apr. 19 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Apr. 17 1 3 4 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

Kevin Fiala has totaled 72 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 23 goals and 49 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Apr. 25 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers Apr. 23 0 2 2 3 vs. Oilers Apr. 21 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Apr. 19 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Apr. 17 0 0 0 0

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Adrian Kempe has scored 41 goals on the season, chipping in 25 assists.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Apr. 25 1 1 2 4 vs. Oilers Apr. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Oilers Apr. 21 1 0 1 5 at Oilers Apr. 19 0 1 1 4 at Oilers Apr. 17 2 0 2 8

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

McDavid is Edmonton's leading contributor with 153 points. He has 64 goals and 89 assists this season.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Apr. 25 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 23 0 3 3 2 at Kings Apr. 21 2 0 2 7 vs. Kings Apr. 19 0 1 1 6 vs. Kings Apr. 17 0 0 0 5

Put your picks to the test and bet on Oilers vs. Kings player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's most productive contributors through 80 games, with 52 goals and 76 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Apr. 25 1 0 1 5 at Kings Apr. 23 2 1 3 5 at Kings Apr. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Kings Apr. 19 1 2 3 3 vs. Kings Apr. 17 2 0 2 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.