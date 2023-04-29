Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Oilers NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6 on April 29, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Connor McDavid, Anze Kopitar and others are available when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).
Kings vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)
Kopitar has scored 28 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 46 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Los Angeles offense with 74 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.1 shots per game, shooting 16.6%.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Apr. 25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Apr. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Apr. 17
|1
|3
|4
|3
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)
Kevin Fiala has totaled 72 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 23 goals and 49 assists.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Apr. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Apr. 23
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Apr. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)
Adrian Kempe has scored 41 goals on the season, chipping in 25 assists.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Apr. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Apr. 21
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Oilers
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Oilers
|Apr. 17
|2
|0
|2
|8
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)
McDavid is Edmonton's leading contributor with 153 points. He has 64 goals and 89 assists this season.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Kings
|Apr. 21
|2
|0
|2
|7
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 17
|0
|0
|0
|5
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)
Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's most productive contributors through 80 games, with 52 goals and 76 assists.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 19
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 17
|2
|0
|2
|6
