The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Oilers are up 3-2 in the series. The Kings have +145 odds on the moneyline against the favored Oilers (-170).

Kings vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-170) Kings (+145) -

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been an underdog in 44 games this season, and won 19 (43.2%).

Los Angeles has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Kings.

Kings vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 274 (10th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Kings Advanced Stats

In Los Angeles' past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.

During their past 10 games, Kings' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 0.7 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kings have the NHL's 10th-best scoring offense (274 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Kings have allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.

They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

