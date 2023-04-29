Kings vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Oilers are up 3-2 in the series. The Kings have +145 odds on the moneyline against the favored Oilers (-170).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Kings vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-170)
|Kings (+145)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been an underdog in 44 games this season, and won 19 (43.2%).
- Los Angeles has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Kings.
Kings vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with DraftKings.
Kings Advanced Stats
- In Los Angeles' past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.
- During their past 10 games, Kings' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 0.7 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kings have the NHL's 10th-best scoring offense (274 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Kings have allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.
- They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.