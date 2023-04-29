The Edmonton Oilers ready for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, April 29, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS. The Oilers are ahead in the series 3-2.

You can watch TBS to see the match unfold as the Kings look to knock off the Oilers.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/25/2023 Oilers Kings 6-3 EDM 4/23/2023 Kings Oilers 5-4 (F/OT) EDM 4/21/2023 Kings Oilers 3-2 (F/OT) LA 4/19/2023 Oilers Kings 4-2 EDM 4/17/2023 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/OT) LA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings concede 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the NHL.

The Kings are 10th in the NHL in scoring (274 goals, 3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Kings have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 82 28 46 74 49 46 55.9% Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3% Adrian Kempe 82 41 25 66 39 24 31.4% Viktor Arvidsson 77 26 33 59 35 19 39.4% Phillip Danault 82 18 36 54 32 27 54.4%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.

The Oilers lead the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Oilers have gone 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Oilers Key Players