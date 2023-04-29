Kevin Fiala and the Los Angeles Kings are facing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Fiala's props? Here is some information to help you.

Kevin Fiala vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)

0.5 points (Over odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 69 games this season, Fiala has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 17:35 on the ice per game.

In 19 of 69 games this year, Fiala has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Fiala has a point in 42 of 69 games this season, with multiple points in 23 of them.

Fiala has an assist in 35 of 69 games this season, with multiple assists on 14 occasions.

The implied probability is 64.2% that Fiala goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Fiala having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 69 Games 12 72 Points 12 23 Goals 6 49 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.