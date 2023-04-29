James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, James Outman (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .287.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Outman has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (29.6%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (18.5%), homering in 7.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (18.5%).
- He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (28.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (3.81), 47th in WHIP (1.271), and 49th in K/9 (7.9).
