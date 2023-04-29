On Saturday, James Outman (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .287.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
  • Outman has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (29.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in five games this year (18.5%), homering in 7.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Outman has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (18.5%).
  • He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (3.81), 47th in WHIP (1.271), and 49th in K/9 (7.9).
