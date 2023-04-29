On Saturday, James Outman (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .287.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Outman has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (29.6%).

He has hit a home run in five games this year (18.5%), homering in 7.1% of his chances at the plate.

Outman has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (18.5%).

He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

