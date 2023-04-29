Gabriel Vilardi and the Los Angeles Kings are facing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Vilardi in the Kings-Oilers game? Use our stats and information below.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

In 63 games this season, Vilardi has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 15:36 on the ice per game.

Vilardi has scored a goal in 24 of 63 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 35 of 63 games this year, Vilardi has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 63 games this year, Vilardi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Vilardi has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Vilardi has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 63 Games 18 41 Points 5 23 Goals 2 18 Assists 3

