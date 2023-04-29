Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Cardinals.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .465, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- Freeman is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 16 of 27 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (64.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 45th, 1.271 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
