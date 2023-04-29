Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .465, fueled by nine extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Freeman is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 16 of 27 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (64.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings