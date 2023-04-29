Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .465, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 31st in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
  • Freeman is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Freeman has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Freeman has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 16 of 27 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (64.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 45th, 1.271 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.