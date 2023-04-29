Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings are facing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Doughty are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Drew Doughty vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty's plus-minus this season, in 26:13 per game on the ice, is +12.

Doughty has a goal in nine games this year through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Doughty has a point in 41 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Doughty has an assist in 34 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

Doughty has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Doughty Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 81 Games 11 52 Points 8 9 Goals 1 43 Assists 7

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.