The Los Angeles Dodgers (14-13) and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-17) will clash on Saturday, April 29 at Dodger Stadium, with Clayton Kershaw starting for the Dodgers and Jordan Montgomery taking the hill for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Cardinals have +120 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run total has been set for this game.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (4-1, 2.32 ERA) vs Montgomery - STL (2-3, 3.81 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 13, or 52%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 9-10 (47.4%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Dodgers went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Will Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Chris Taylor 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+310) Austin Barnes 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+350)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

