The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman take the field at Dodger Stadium against James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 45 total home runs.

Los Angeles is fifth in MLB, slugging .439.

The Dodgers have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.224).

Los Angeles scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (132 total, 5.1 per game).

The Dodgers' .318 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 9.6 times per game, the fifth-worst average in baseball.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.313).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Kershaw is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Kershaw is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Away Clayton Kershaw Marcus Stroman 4/25/2023 Pirates W 8-7 Away Noah Syndergaard Johan Oviedo 4/26/2023 Pirates L 8-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Roansy Contreras 4/27/2023 Pirates L 6-2 Away Julio Urías Mitch Keller 4/28/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Home Dustin May Jack Flaherty 4/29/2023 Cardinals - Home Clayton Kershaw Jordan Montgomery 4/30/2023 Cardinals - Home Noah Syndergaard Jake Woodford 5/1/2023 Phillies - Home Tony Gonsolin Taijuan Walker 5/2/2023 Phillies - Home Julio Urías Matt Strahm 5/3/2023 Phillies - Home Dustin May Aaron Nola 5/5/2023 Padres - Away Clayton Kershaw Joe Musgrove

