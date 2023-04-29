Dodgers vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 9:10 PM ET, with James Outman and Tommy Edman among those expected to deliver at the plate.
The favored Dodgers have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +125. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-150
|+125
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Los Angeles games have gone over the run total seven times in a row, and the average total in this streak was 8.3 runs.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have gone 12-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).
- Los Angeles has gone 8-9 (winning 47.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 60%.
- Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 26 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 15 of those games (15-10-1).
- The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they did not cover.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-6
|7-7
|2-6
|12-7
|13-7
|1-6
