The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 9:10 PM ET, with James Outman and Tommy Edman among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Dodgers have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +125. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023

9:10 PM ET

Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 8 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Los Angeles games have gone over the run total seven times in a row, and the average total in this streak was 8.3 runs.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have gone 12-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 8-9 (winning 47.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 60%.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 26 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 15 of those games (15-10-1).

The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-6 7-7 2-6 12-7 13-7 1-6

