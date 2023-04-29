Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) and St. Louis Cardinals (10-16) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:10 PM ET on April 29.

The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (4-1) for the Dodgers and Jordan Montgomery (2-3) for the Cardinals.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have won 13, or 52%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Los Angeles has won nine of its 19 games, or 47.4%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 59.2% chance to win.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 132 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule