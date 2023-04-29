Dodgers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 29
Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) and St. Louis Cardinals (10-16) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:10 PM ET on April 29.
The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (4-1) for the Dodgers and Jordan Montgomery (2-3) for the Cardinals.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 4, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have won 13, or 52%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Los Angeles has won nine of its 19 games, or 47.4%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 59.2% chance to win.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 132 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 23
|@ Cubs
|W 7-3
|Clayton Kershaw vs Marcus Stroman
|April 25
|@ Pirates
|W 8-7
|Noah Syndergaard vs Johan Oviedo
|April 26
|@ Pirates
|L 8-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Roansy Contreras
|April 27
|@ Pirates
|L 6-2
|Julio Urías vs Mitch Keller
|April 28
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Dustin May vs Jack Flaherty
|April 29
|Cardinals
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 30
|Cardinals
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Jake Woodford
|May 1
|Phillies
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Taijuan Walker
|May 2
|Phillies
|-
|Julio Urías vs Matt Strahm
|May 3
|Phillies
|-
|Dustin May vs Aaron Nola
|May 5
|@ Padres
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Joe Musgrove
