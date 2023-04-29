Chris Taylor -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .161 with five home runs and five walks.
  • Taylor has had a base hit in seven of 20 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this year (35.0%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • The Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 45th, 1.271 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 49th.
