Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chris Taylor -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .161 with five home runs and five walks.
- Taylor has had a base hit in seven of 20 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this year (35.0%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 45th, 1.271 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 49th.
