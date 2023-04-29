Chris Taylor -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .161 with five home runs and five walks.

Taylor has had a base hit in seven of 20 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 25.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this year (35.0%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings