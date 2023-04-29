Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Austin Barnes (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes has three walks while batting .079.
- Barnes has a base hit in three of 14 games played this year (21.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In 14 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Barnes has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (3.81), 47th in WHIP (1.271), and 49th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
