On Saturday, Austin Barnes (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes has three walks while batting .079.

Barnes has a base hit in three of 14 games played this year (21.4%), but zero multi-hit games.

In 14 games played this season, he has not homered.

Barnes has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings