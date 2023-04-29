Anze Kopitar Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Oilers - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings are facing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kopitar's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Anze Kopitar vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Kopitar Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Kopitar has a plus-minus rating of +19, while averaging 20:17 on the ice per game.
- Kopitar has a goal in 24 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.
- Kopitar has a point in 48 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 23 of them.
- Kopitar has an assist in 32 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 13 occasions.
- Kopitar has an implied probability of 61.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.
Kopitar Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have conceded 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|82
|Games
|20
|74
|Points
|13
|28
|Goals
|3
|46
|Assists
|10
