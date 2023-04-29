Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings are facing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kopitar's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Anze Kopitar vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Kopitar has a plus-minus rating of +19, while averaging 20:17 on the ice per game.

Kopitar has a goal in 24 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Kopitar has a point in 48 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 23 of them.

Kopitar has an assist in 32 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 13 occasions.

Kopitar has an implied probability of 61.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 82 Games 20 74 Points 13 28 Goals 3 46 Assists 10

