Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings are facing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kopitar's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Anze Kopitar vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Kopitar has a plus-minus rating of +19, while averaging 20:17 on the ice per game.
  • Kopitar has a goal in 24 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.
  • Kopitar has a point in 48 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 23 of them.
  • Kopitar has an assist in 32 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 13 occasions.
  • Kopitar has an implied probability of 61.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Oilers

  • The Oilers have conceded 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
82 Games 20
74 Points 13
28 Goals 3
46 Assists 10

