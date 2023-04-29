Alex Iafallo will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers face off on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Iafallo against the Oilers, we have plenty of info to help.

Alex Iafallo vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo has averaged 16:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +14).

Iafallo has scored a goal in 16 of 59 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Iafallo has a point in 34 of 59 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Iafallo has had an assist in a game 21 times this year over 59 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Iafallo goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Iafallo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 59 Games 19 36 Points 9 14 Goals 5 22 Assists 4

