Adrian Kempe will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Looking to bet on Kempe's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Adrian Kempe vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe's plus-minus this season, in 18:45 per game on the ice, is +22.

In 31 of 82 games this season, Kempe has scored a goal, with 11 of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Kempe has a point in 47 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 18 times.

Kempe has an assist in 27 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kempe's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kempe Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 82 Games 20 66 Points 18 41 Goals 10 25 Assists 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.