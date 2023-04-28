Rui Hachimura and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

Hachimura tallied nine points in his previous game, which ended in a 116-99 loss against the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hachimura's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.2 14.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.5 Assists -- 0.9 1 PRA -- 16.6 21 PR 14.5 15.7 20 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.3



Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Grizzlies

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 113 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.

Conceding 44.4 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are 26th in the league, allowing 26.4 per contest.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 21 9 2 0 1 0 0 4/24/2023 26 7 6 1 1 0 0 4/22/2023 22 16 5 0 2 0 1 4/19/2023 32 20 5 2 2 0 1 4/16/2023 30 29 6 1 5 0 0 3/7/2023 28 17 6 0 1 0 0 2/28/2023 20 9 5 1 1 1 0 11/13/2022 15 3 2 1 1 0 0 11/6/2022 22 15 3 0 1 0 0

