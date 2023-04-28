Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is hitting .233 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Betts has picked up a hit in 15 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this year (25.0%), Betts has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 13 games this year (54.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Flaherty (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.29), 62nd in WHIP (1.354), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6).
