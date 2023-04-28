Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .233 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Betts has picked up a hit in 15 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this year (25.0%), Betts has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 games this year (54.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings