Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .233 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 15 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this year (25.0%), Betts has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 games this year (54.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Flaherty (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.29), 62nd in WHIP (1.354), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6).
