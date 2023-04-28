The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .217 with four doubles, a triple and 16 walks.

In 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.5%).

In 24 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In four games this year (16.7%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings