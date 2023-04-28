Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cardinals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .217 with four doubles, a triple and 16 walks.
- In 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (12.5%).
- In 24 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In four games this year (16.7%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.29), 62nd in WHIP (1.354), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
