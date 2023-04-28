The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, will be in action at 10:30 PM on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 116-99 loss to the Grizzlies (his most recent action) James produced 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Let's break down James' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 28.9 25.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.3 9.7 Assists 5.5 6.8 6.1 PRA 43.5 44 40.9 PR 36.5 37.2 34.8 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.5



LeBron James Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 16.7% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 22.1 per contest.

James is averaging 6.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

James' opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are 11th in the NBA, allowing 113 points per game.

The Grizzlies give up 44.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 21st in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 26th in the NBA, conceding 26.4 per game.

The Grizzlies allow 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

LeBron James vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 37 15 10 5 1 1 1 4/24/2023 45 22 20 7 1 2 0 4/22/2023 36 25 9 5 0 1 1 4/19/2023 39 28 12 3 1 1 1 4/16/2023 34 21 11 5 3 3 2 1/20/2023 37 23 9 6 1 2 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.