The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James of the Lakers is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, April 28

Friday, April 28 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

The Grizzlies defeated the Lakers, 116-99, on Wednesday. Desmond Bane poured in a team-high 33 points for the Grizzlies, and Davis had 31 for the Lakers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 31 19 1 1 2 1 Austin Reaves 17 8 6 1 0 3 LeBron James 15 10 5 1 1 1

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis posts a team-high 12.5 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 25.9 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

James puts up a team-leading 28.9 points per contest. He is also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, shooting 50% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

D'Angelo Russell paces the Lakers at 6.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 17.8 points.

Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging 7.9 points, 2.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

Malik Beasley averages 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 21.7 13.6 2.8 1.4 3.4 0.3 LeBron James 25.1 9.7 6.1 0.8 1.2 2.5 Austin Reaves 18.8 3.8 4.9 0.5 0.1 2.2 Rui Hachimura 14.5 5.5 1 0.2 0.4 1.3 D'Angelo Russell 13.1 3.1 5 0.3 0.1 2.4

