The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) have three players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 6 with the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, April 28 at 10:30 PM ET.

The Grizzlies will look for another victory over the Lakers after a 116-99 win in their matchup on Wednesday. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies to the victory with a team-leading 33 points. Anthony Davis scored 31 points in the Lakers' loss.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Luke Kennard: Questionable (Shoulder), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Jake LaRavia: Out (Calf)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers record 117.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.

When Los Angeles scores more than 113 points, it is 34-16.

The Lakers have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 118.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.2 points more than the 117.2 they've scored this year.

Los Angeles knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5).

The Lakers rank 19th in the league by averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th in the NBA, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -4.5 220

