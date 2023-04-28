Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Anthony Davis, Ja Morant and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-111) 13.5 (-118) 2.5 (-115) 0.5 (+140)

Davis has put up 25.9 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 1.4 points more than Friday's over/under.

Davis has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Davis has knocked down 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-125) 9.5 (-149) 5.5 (-149) 2.5 (+105)

The 28.9 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.4 more than his prop total on Friday (26.5).

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 9.5.

James averages 6.8 assists, 1.3 more than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

He has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (-111) 3.5 (+135) 2.5 (-111)

The 17.8 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 2.3 more than his prop total on Friday.

Russell averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).

Russell has knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 6.5 (-154) 7.5 (-133) 1.5 (-200)

The 28.5-point over/under for Morant on Friday is 2.3 higher than his season scoring average.

Morant has grabbed 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).

Morant averages 8.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday.

Morant's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Friday over/under.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lakers vs. Grizzlies player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (-105) 8.5 (+110) 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-118)

The 18.6 points Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored per game this season is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (18.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.8 fewer rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Jackson's season-long assist average -- one per game -- is 0.5 higher than Friday's assist over/under (0.5).

Jackson's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.