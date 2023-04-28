Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Grizzlies NBA Playoffs Game 6 on April 28, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Anthony Davis, Ja Morant and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-111)
|13.5 (-118)
|2.5 (-115)
|0.5 (+140)
- Davis has put up 25.9 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 1.4 points more than Friday's over/under.
- Davis has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (13.5).
- Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).
- Davis has knocked down 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-125)
|9.5 (-149)
|5.5 (-149)
|2.5 (+105)
- The 28.9 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.4 more than his prop total on Friday (26.5).
- He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 9.5.
- James averages 6.8 assists, 1.3 more than Friday's prop bet (5.5).
- He has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.
D'Angelo Russell Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (-111)
|3.5 (+135)
|2.5 (-111)
- The 17.8 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 2.3 more than his prop total on Friday.
- Russell averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).
- Russell has knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-110)
|6.5 (-154)
|7.5 (-133)
|1.5 (-200)
- The 28.5-point over/under for Morant on Friday is 2.3 higher than his season scoring average.
- Morant has grabbed 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).
- Morant averages 8.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Morant's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Friday over/under.
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (-105)
|8.5 (+110)
|0.5 (-238)
|1.5 (-118)
- The 18.6 points Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored per game this season is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (18.5).
- Jackson has averaged 1.8 fewer rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).
- Jackson's season-long assist average -- one per game -- is 0.5 higher than Friday's assist over/under (0.5).
- Jackson's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
