How to Watch the Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 6
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies meet in the opening round, with a decisive Game 6 next to come.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Los Angeles has a 38-20 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.
- Los Angeles is 34-16 when scoring more than 113 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, the Lakers put up 117 points per game in home games, compared to 117.3 points per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles is allowing 113.8 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 119.4.
- The Lakers are draining 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.6% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.3 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dennis Schroder
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.