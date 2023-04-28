The NBA Playoffs will see the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies meet in the opening round, with a decisive Game 6 next to come.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Los Angeles has a 38-20 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.

Los Angeles is 34-16 when scoring more than 113 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Lakers put up 117 points per game in home games, compared to 117.3 points per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Los Angeles is allowing 113.8 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 119.4.

The Lakers are draining 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.6% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.3 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

