The NBA Playoffs will see the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies meet in the opening round, with a decisive Game 6 next to come.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Lakers Stats Insights

  • The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Los Angeles has a 38-20 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
  • The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.
  • Los Angeles is 34-16 when scoring more than 113 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively, the Lakers put up 117 points per game in home games, compared to 117.3 points per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, Los Angeles is allowing 113.8 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 119.4.
  • The Lakers are draining 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.6% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.3 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Dennis Schroder Questionable Achilles
Anthony Davis Questionable Foot
LeBron James Questionable Foot

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.